NEWTON - Frank P. Haveman, 77, of Newton, passed away at home on Thursday, April 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Dover, Frank lived in Denville before moving to Newton. He was an engineering technician for over 50 years, most recently for Savit Corporation in Parsippany before his retirement.
Frank loved to work around the house. He was a great handyman, had every tool you would ever need for any project and could fix just about anything. He loved collecting and working on all types of electronic equipment and was a ham radio operator. A member of the Sussex County Amateur Radio Club, Frank was also a member of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Newton.
The son of the late Owen M. and Pauline Haveman, Frank is survived by his wife, Helen (Ellen) Haveman, and his two sons, Kirk and Craig Haveman, both of Newton. In addition, Frank is survived by many wonderful relatives that he enjoyed keeping company with, his brother and sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his loyal canine companion, Bailey, and his lifelong friend, Bill Findley, of White Haven, Pa.
A memorial service will be planned for Frank at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 1600 Route 22 East, Union, NJ 07083 or the , 1 Union St. #301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 3, 2020