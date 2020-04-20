|
WEST MILFORD – Frank "Lonny" Schrader, 79, passed peacefully on April 4, 2020 after a long illness.
Frank was born in Paterson. He was a longtime resident of West Milford and a graduate of Butler High School.
After high school he joined the Navy, serving on the aircraft carrier Independence, Squadron VF84. He served during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was honorably discharged in 1962.
He then joined the Army and Army National Guard, from which he was honorably discharged in 2000, having obtained the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 2, receiving several citations during his years of service.
After retiring from military service, he worked for several years at Lucent Technologies as an IT specialist. He spent his retirement following his greatest passion of building and collecting computers and other tech devices.
The son of the late Frank and Marjorie Schrader, he was predeceased by his wife Lois, the love of his life for 60 years. He is survived by his brother Douglas and wife Christy, son Frank IV and his wife Tracey, his daughter Lee and her husband Bryan Gordon, his much beloved grandsons, Frank and Thomas, and his great-grandchildren Frank, Kayla and Declan, as well as his niece Paige and nephews Steven and Brian.
Due to government restrictions, a service is not yet scheduled. Memorial donations can be made to Code of Vets, Foundation, or any other veterans' charity.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 20, 2020