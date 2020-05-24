|
ROCKAWAY - Franz A. Schlomm, age 81, of Rockaway, passed away peacefully April 18, 2020, in the Saint Barnabus Medical Center Livingston.
Born in Gudow, Germany, to the late Franz A. and Margaret Schlomm, Franz had a long and successful career as a general contractor. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, owned a garage on Blackwell Street in Dover and later moved to Salem Street in Dover where he did automotive repair. He was an avid bowler, fisherman and had a great love for animals.
Franz was predeceased by his beloved wife, Dolores (Traphagen) Strombach, in 2018. Survivors include his son, Franz Schlomm III and his wife, Page and their son, Jeff; his daughter, Linda Fruendt; his grandsons, Matthew Fruendt and his wife, Angela, and Steven Fruendt and family; his great-grandsons, James Fruendt, Jordan Fruendt and his wife, Brianna, and Thomas Fruendt, his great-great-grandson, Bentley Fruendt; his brother, Peter Schlomm; niece, Amanda Schlomm; and his sister, Edalgarde Schlomm.
A memorial service will be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-Taylor-Ruggiero Funeral Home, One Baker Ave. (Rt. 46), Dover. Online condolences may be offered through www.smith-taylor-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 24, 2020