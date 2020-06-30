Franz Montane
Franz Montane
Sparta - Franz Montane, 87 of Sparta, NJ passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Franz moved to Sparta in 1972 and was a resident for the last 48 years. He was a former owner of Rock Oak Lodge in Sparta.
He is survived by his beloved husband Anthony Jablonski. Franz will be deeply missed.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted under Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
9737295530
