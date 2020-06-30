Franz Montane

Sparta - Franz Montane, 87 of Sparta, NJ passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Franz moved to Sparta in 1972 and was a resident for the last 48 years. He was a former owner of Rock Oak Lodge in Sparta.

He is survived by his beloved husband Anthony Jablonski. Franz will be deeply missed.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted under Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871.



