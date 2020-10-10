1/
Freda Sacawa
Freda Sacawa
Sparta - Freda Sacawa, 87, passed away on October 2nd, 2020 at Newton Medical Centre.
Freda was born in Franklin on March 29th, 1933 to the late James and Mabel (Philhower) Finigan. Freda lived in Hamburg in her youth, then Ogdensburg for over forty years; before settling in Sparta fifteen years ago.
Freda worked at Franklin Dress Co. in Newton as a seamstree for many years and then became a home health aide until her retirement in 2000.
Predeceased by three brothers, George Philhower, and Dal and Kalbourn Finigan, and a sister, Madeline Zajac; Freda is survived by her son John Sacawa, Jr. and his partner Karen Brunell of Franklin; daughter Valerie Green and husband Guy; grandchildren Melissa and Jason; and two great-grandchildren, Zachary and Allison, all of Texas. Also surviving is one sister, Marge Frint and many nieces and nephews.
As per Freda's wishes, there will be no public funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
