Frederic Lloyd Seplow
Andover Twp. - Frederic Lloyd Seplow, 83, of Andover Township, born July 11, 1937, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center.
Fred married Ann (Gallus) Seplow 58 years ago and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Fred was predeceased by his parents, Ruth and Mac Seplow, and stepdad, Maurice Mendell. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ann, and their three children and spouses: Margery Seplow Richman and husband, Rob, Suzanne Lynn Seplow and partner, Robin, and Daniel Gallus Seplow and wife, Julie; his grandchildren, Jordan, Adam and Sarah Richman, Tesfanesh and Elsae Seplow, and Rachel and Max Seplow. He leaves his dear brother, Sandy. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Judy Stone; nephews, nieces, cousins and a multitude of friends.
Fred graduated Newton High School, Class of 1955, and University of Alabama in 1959. He was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. He was a past president of the Jewish Center of Sussex County (now B'nai Shalom) and was a Board member for over 40 years.
Fred owned Seplow's Liquors for 41 years before he retired in 2000. He was a well-known, knowledgeable wine merchant, servicing Sussex County, as well as surrounding counties. Especially known for his wine-testing dinners, Fred was a member of Les Amis du Vin wine society.
A Newton Rotarian for approximately 50 years, Fred was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow. He was on the Board of Newton Memorial Hospital for fundraising and chaired the Newton Merchants Committee for the Challenge of the 70's. He was a former Kiwanian and a member of the Jaycees in the 60's.
Fred and Ann were members of a couples Gourmet Group for 20 years. They loved to entertain and were known for hosting Super Bowl parties for many years and celebrating all milestones.
In 2016, Fred was inducted into the Newton Hall of Fame Pride Foundation, an honor which he cherished. Having been born and raised in Newton, Fred maintained many grammar /high school friends and many others in his life.
Fred was diagnosed with MS in 1998. He fought the disease valiantly and his family is very proud of who he is, was, and what he stood for. He will be sorely missed.
A private graveside service will be held, with a celebration of his amazing life, at a future date.
Contributions in Fred's memory may be made to NMSS (National Multiple Sclerosis Society), P.O. Box 91891, Washington DC 20090-1891 or
Newton Pride Foundation at NHS, 44 Ryerson Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860 or
Andover Township Police Department, 145 Lake Iliff Road, Newton, NJ 07860 or Jewish Family Service of the Desert, 490 South Farrell Drive C 208, Palm Springs, CA 92262.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, NJ.
