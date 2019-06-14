LAKE ARIEL, Pa. - Frederick A. "Fred" Dufford Sr., 79, of Lake Ariel, Pa., passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at home. Born and raised in Newton, N.J., Fred was a resident of Newton for 50 years before moving to Lake Ariel, Pa. He was a graduate of Newton High School, then proudly served in the United States Army. He was manager of the Cable Department of the former United Telephone Company in Newton, now Century Link, retiring after many years of service. Fred was a 50-year member of the First United Methodist Church of Newton, a 50-year member of the Newton Fire Department and was a member of the Hideout Garden Club in Lake Ariel. He also volunteered as a Boy Scout leader for Troop 85 in Newton for many years. A Civil War history buff, Fred enjoyed photography, as well as painting and drawing. He was a true nature lover who enjoyed hiking, camping and traveling in the RV. The son of the late Frederick L. and Mabel (Roloson) Dufford, Fred was also predeceased by his sister, Ardelia Travis. He is survived by his wife, Jackie (LeBar) Dufford, whom he married in 1962; his son, Fred A. Dufford Jr., of Lake Ariel; his daughter, Elizabeth Crane and husband, Ray, of Montague, N.J.; and his grandchildren, Tyler, Ethan and Connor Crane, of Montague, and Levi Dufford, of California. He is also survived by his sister, Frances Womer, of Georgia; his brother, Richard Dufford, of Colorado; his brother, Wayne Reese, of New Jersey; and his sister, Shirley Benfield, of Florida. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, in Newton Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gettysburg National Military Park, 1195 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325, or Yellowstone National Park, Attn: Finance Office, P.O. Box 168, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 14, 2019