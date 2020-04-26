|
SUSSEX BOROUGH - Frederick "Pete" Crawn, 85, of Sussex Borough, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Care One at Madison in Morristown.
Born in Augusta to the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Vandermark) Crawn, Pete had been a lifelong Sussex County resident. An Army veteran, Pete had worked for Sussex Metalcraft as a welder for over 40 years.
Pete was a dedicated member of his community. He was an exempt and charter member of the Pochuck Valley Fire Department and a former member of the Sussex Elks Lodge. He was also honored as Fireman of the Year in 1972.
Pete was well known for his contribution to Sussex County baseball. In addition to being honored with a professional tryout with both the Brooklyn Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies, he was also inducted to the Sussex County Sports Hall of Fame in 1978, as well as the High Point Hall of Fame.
When Pete wasn't outside working in his yard, his greatest joy was spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren whom he loved and adored. He will best be remembered for his constant humor, friendly personality and willingness to always lend a helping hand. Whether it be dressing up as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve or pulling off his favorite April Fool's Day jokes, he was always looking to make someone laugh or smile. He was loved by all and will be dearly missed by many.
Predeceased by his parents and a sister, Nora Cosh, Pete is survived by his loving wife, Dolores (Moran) Crawn of Sussex Borough; daughters Pamela Armstrong and husband Gordon, and Colleen Ragnetti and husband David, all of Wantage; stepdaughters Dawn Heller and husband Mark of Wantage, and Kerry Ludeking and wife, Ashley Patete, of Easton, Pa.; grandchildren Daniel and Michael Ragnetti, Benjamin and Samuel Armstrong, Lauren Marks, Paige Heller, and Rhyan and Bryn Patete-Ludeking; great-granddaughter Reagan Marks; brother Raymond Crawn and his wife Ethel, and sister Winifred Crawn; as well as one niece and one nephew.
Due to government restrictions, arrangements are private and under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ 07461. A memorial visitation with firemen's services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com for updates and to leave an online condolence. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pochuck Valley Fire Department.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 26, 2020