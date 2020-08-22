Frederick "Pete" Crawn
Sussex - Frederick "Pete" Crawn age 85 of Sussex, passed away on Friday, April 24th, 2020 at the Care One at Madison in Morristown.
Born in Augusta to the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Vandermark) Crawn, Pete had been a lifelong Sussex County resident. An Army veteran Pete had worked for Sussex Metalcraft as a welder for over forty years.
Pete was a dedicated member of his community. He was an exempt and charter member of the Pochuck Valley Fire Department and a former member of the Sussex Elks Lodge. He was also honored as Fireman of the Year in 1972. Pete was well known for his contribution to Sussex County Baseball. In addition to being honored with a professional tryout with both the Brooklyn Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies, he was also inducted to the Sussex County Sports Hall of Fame in 1978, as well as the High Point Hall of Fame.
When Pete wasn't outside working in his yard his greatest joy was spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren who he loved and adored. He will best be remembered for his constant humor, friendly personality, and willingness to always lend a helping hand. Whether it be dressing up as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, or pulling off his favorite April Fool's Day jokes, he was always looking to make someone laugh or smile. He was loved by all and will be dearly missed by many.
Predeceased by his parents, and a sister, Nora Cosh, Pete is survived by his loving wife, Dolores (Moran) Crawn of Sussex; daughters Pamela Armstrong and husband Gordon , and Colleen Ragnetti and husband David, all of Wantage; stepdaughters Dawn Heller and husband Mark of Wantage, and Kerry Ludeking and wife Ashley Patete of Easton, PA; grandchildren Daniel and Michael Ragnetti, Benjamin and Samuel Armstrong, Lauren Marks, Paige Heller, and Rhyan and Bryn Patete- Ludeking; great-granddaughter Reagan Marks; brother Raymond Crawn and his wife Ethel, and sister Winifred Crawn; as well as one niece and one nephew.
Due to government restrictions, arrangements are private and under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ 07461. A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94(1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ from 11 AM to 3 PM..Memorial Service followed by a Fireman's service at the funeral home at 3 PM. Please visit www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com
for information and condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Pochuck Valley Fire Department, 13 Lake Wallkill Road, Sussex, NJ 07416 would be greatly appreciated.