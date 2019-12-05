|
OAK RIDGE - Frederick F. Haffer Jr., 91 years old, of Oak Ridge, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
He was born on Dec. 25, 1927, in Paterson, to the late Frederick F. Haffer Sr. and Ada (Thompson). Frederick proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1947.
He married Virginia Krasco in 1953 and resided in Paterson where they raised their family. The family moved to Clifton and then to Oak Ridge, where they made their home for the last 47 years. Frederick was employed at Sears for more than 25 years. He will best be remembered as a family man and enjoyed spending time with his family at home.
Frederick was predeceased by his dear parents, Ada and Frederick, and his sister, Ruth Van Slooten. He is survived by his beloved wife, Virginia; his loving daughters, Joyce Schwartz and her husband, John, and Nancy Tasker and her husband, James, both of Oak Ridge; his cherished granddaughters, Shannon Salerno and her husband, Jason, of Mahwah, and Heather Tasker and her husband, Joseph Stracquatanio; his adored great- granddaughter, Kristy Marie; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435. A prayer service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the funeral home followed by the interment at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Oak Ridge.
Memorial donations may be made to your local animal shelter.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 5, 2019