Frederick Harty (Ted)

Hernando, FL - Frederick Harty (Ted), age 74, of Hernando, Florida, passed away August 22, 2020 at his home. Frederick was born on August 9, 1946 in Ramapo, NY to Martin and Catherine (Taylor) Harty. Frederick was a retired foreman and truck driver and moved to Hernando 16 years ago from Hamburg, NJ. Frederick was predeceased by his wife of thirty years Ardis J. Harty.

Frederick is survived by his four daughters: Stephanie and her husband Michael Spinosa of Clayton, NC, Shannon Harty of Hamburg, NJ, Brittany and her husband Richard Wilson of Dingmans Ferry, PA and Janet and her husband Tommy O'Neal of Washington, NC and one brother, John Harty of Wanaque. In addition six grandchildren: Trevor and his wife Samantha McCullough of Highland Lakes, NJ, Kyle McCullough of Highland Lakes, NJ, Matthew Wilson of Fort Bragg, NC, Brianna Wilson of Dingmans Ferry, PA, Sydney O'Neal of Washington, NC and Colin McGrath of Vernon, NJ and his furry companion Coco.

Frederick was a proud family man, was loved by many and will be missed dearly by all.

Private cremation will take place under direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, Florida. Memorial services will be held at a later date.



