Frederick J. Garlick
Netcong - Frederick J. Garlick of Netcong, NJ passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 93 years old. Fred was born on August 28, 1927 in Netcong, NJ to the late Frederick and the late Ruth (Hill) Garlick.
Mr. Garlick was a lifelong resident of Koclas Drive in Netcong and was even born on Koclas Drive. Fred attended Netcong Elementary School and graduated from Netcong HS in 1947. He enlisted in the US Army and proudly served 2 years in the Korean Conflict, Artillery, receiving his honorable discharge. In H.S. he worked at the Netcong Acme. He worked on the Erie Lackawanna Railroad for 13 years. A graduate and member of The National Institute of Rug Cleaning, founder of Garlick Rug Service in 1959, becoming Garlick Carpet Cleaners in 1986 and now operated by his son Fred. He was also a lifelong parishioner of St. Michael's RC Church where he was a catechist and a member of the men's prayer group.
Fred was an accomplished artist and hosted many exhibits for his paintings. He was a master wood worker and created many plaster of Paris pieces of art. The backyard patio, pond and waterfalls were his passion. A member of the Dale Carnegie public speaking organization and he won many awards. Fred loved Lake Musconetcong, at 5am every morning he would row his boat to Pickerel Point and fish before school, spent summer days at Netcong beach with friends and summer tourists staying at the family cottages. In the winter he skated across the lake with speed, skill and ice fished as well. Fred was a fan of Notre Dame and Army football, the Yankees after meeting Babe Ruth as a child. Enjoyed watching and attending Rangers games. He enjoyed car rides, family trips and anything involving his beloved grandson Ryan.
Fred is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Charlotte (nee Massopust) his daughter, Darell Redmond & her husband Clay, his son, Fred and his devoted grandson, Ryan and his mother, Rosemary Flannery. Additional survivors include his sisters-in-law, Bea McHale, Muriel Garlick and Ann Garlick, his godson, Albert Bart, his nephew, Harry Garlick & his wife, Pam, his nieces, Sandra Suker& her husband, Bob and Kelli Hourihan & her husband, John and his cousins, Kay Basenese, Philip Garlick and Jeffery Faschan. Fred was pre-deceased by his siblings, Harry, Joan Peterson & her husband, Robert and William and his niece, Joan (Peterson) Bart.
Fred's Life Celebration will include a visitation on Wednesday, September 3rd from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. There will be a Funeral Mass on Thursday, September 4th at 11:00 am at St. Michael's RC Church in Netcong, NJ. Family and friends are invited to meet DIRECTLY at the church on Thursday morning. Fred will be laid to rest with full military honors at the Stanhope Union Cemetery in Mt. Olive Twp., NJ. All services are entrusted to and under the direction of the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home of Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers and for our appreciation to Father Mike Lee and Staff, donations may be made to St. Michaels RC Church in Netcong.
For further information and to share a fond memory of Fred, please visit www.leberlakeside.com