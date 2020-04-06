Home

Frederick L. Grandin


1943 - 2020
Frederick L. Grandin Obituary
HARDWICK - Frederick L. Grandin, 77 years of age, a long-time resident of Hardwick, passed away April 2, 2020, at his home in Hardwick.
He was born in Dover, on Jan. 30, 1943, to Frederick and Elsie (Sandry) Grandin. Fred was a well driller for D & F Well Drilling Co. and also Bryan Well Drilling Company. Fred was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1970.
He is survived by two sons, Kyle and wife, Amy, and Jason and wife, Sarah, four granddaughters, Caprice, Riley, Emma, Cora; one sister, Joanne Oleszek; a niece, Christine; and a nephew, Danny. He was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn in 2017.
There are no public services scheduled at this time due to the coronavirus situation. Final resting place is New Cedar Ridge Cemetery, Jacksonburg Road, Blairstown. Arrangements are under the direction of Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 6, 2020
