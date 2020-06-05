PORT JERVIS, N.Y. - Mr. Frederick P. "Pete" Kirk Jr., of Town of Greenville, Port Jervis, N.Y., died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at home. He was 71.
He was born Oct. 5, 1948, in Franklin, N.J., the son of the late Frederick P. Kirk Sr. and the late Edith Washer Kirk. Frederick grew up in Ogdensburg, N.J., and graduated from Franklin High School in 1966. He joined the U.S. Navy and served from 1970-1971. He married Janis Rekun on Oct. 17, 1971, in Franklin, N.J. Frederick raised Miniature Irish Dexter Cattle in the 1980's. He also built his own house, including the milling of standing Hemlock trees, in 1987. In 1989, he was involved in establishing the Sterling Hill Mine and Museum in Odgensburg. He worked as an electrician, most recently for 10 years at the North American Sterilization and Packaging in Franklin, N.J. And in his spare time, Frederick enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and attending farm auctions.
Surviving are his loving wife of 48 years, Janis Kirk, at home; sister, Becky Rowett and her husband, Fred, of Ogdensburg, N.J.; brother-in-law, Paul Rekun, of Mt. Pocono, Pa.; sister-in-law, Wendy Sayre and her husband, Brian, of Frankford, N.J.; and also several nieces and nephews He was predeceased by his son, Denton E. Kirk, on June 29, 2017; and also by his brother-in-law, Neil A. Rekun.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made in Frederick's name to any No Kill Shelter of the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are by the GRAY-PARKER FUNERAL HOME, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.