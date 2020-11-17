Frederick Steelman
Vernon - Frederick Steelman, age 77, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at his residence. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Frederick and Mary (Carroll) Steelman, Fred has lived in New Jersey for the past 40 years. He had entered the United States Army in 1959 and served during the Vietnam Era until he was discharged in 1965. Mr. Steelman had been employed as a Manager for Cablevison in Whippany, retiring in 2016.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 48 years, Kathleen in 2018, his brother, David Steelman in 1971, and his Godson and nephew, Jason Steelman. Mr. Steelman is survived by his devoted daughter, Lori Anne Murphy and her significant other Jay Hughson of Wantage; his brother, Philip Steelman and his wife Connie of McCordsville, Indiana; his Goddaughter and niece, Kimberly Holtgrave; and his cousins, Dorothea "Cis" Szarko, Kathleen Barry, Harold Snyder, Eileen Voltz, Veronica Miller, and Joanne Maione. Private cremation services are under the direction of the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in Frederick's memory to the Northern New Jersey Veteran Memorial Cemetery, P.O. Box 82, 75 N. Church Road, Sparta, NJ 07871. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com