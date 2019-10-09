|
|
STILLWATER - Frederick "Bud" Wieder, 75, of Stillwater, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Livingston, Bud was raised in Livingston and Parsippany, where he lived before moving to Stillwater. He was an architect teacher and special education teacher at Parsippany High School for 26 years. He had previously worked at Picatinny Arsenal as a draftsman.
Bud was a baseball coach at West Morris Central High School for 18 years. He loved playing golf and was an avid Yankees and Jets fan. A car enthusiast, Bud built his own Cobra kit car. He enjoyed Control Line flying and was a world champion by flying his plane in the Texas finals. A man with a great sense of humor, Bud touched, inspired and influenced many lives.
The son of the late Frederick and Mary (Petrecky) Wieder, Bud is survived by his wife of 47 years, Bette (Banks) Wieder; his son, Ryan Wieder; his sister, Janet Beach; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Joseph R.C. Church, Halsted Street, in Newton. Interment will follow in Stillwater Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to wear Yankees or Jets apparel to the visitation and funeral.
Memorial donations may be made to American Epilepsy Society, 135 South LaSalle Street, Suite 2850, Chicago, IL 60603. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 9, 2019