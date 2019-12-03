|
|
Fredrik G. Westby
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Fredrik G. Westby, 90, of Stroudsburg, Pa., passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
Born in Kristandsand, Norway, he was the son of the late Helga and Lillemor Westby.
Fredrik had resided in Stroudsburg for the past 14 years and, prior to that, in Florida for eight years, but spent most of his life living in Lake Hopatcong. He worked as a supervisor for the Dock Builders Union in New York City and was a member of the Sons of Norway. Fredrik was also in the Norway Air Force.
Fredrik is survived by his daughters Linda Bono and husband John, of Mt. Pocono, Pa., and Heidi Lemanski and companion Clair McEllhenney of Stroudsburg, Pa., and daughter-in-law Janet Westby. He is also survived by grandchildren Robert, Jason and Kirsten, and great-grandchildren Sophia, Freddy, Vinny Michael, Jaydn and Amedo.
Fredrik was preceded in death by his wife Liv, who passed away in 2013, and sons Bobby and Fred Jason Westby, and sister Anna Lisa Modafferi.
No services are being held at this time. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc., 23 N. 9th Street, Stroudsburg, Pa., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 3, 2019