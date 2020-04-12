Home

Gabriel Antonio Hernandez


1939 - 2020
Gabriel Antonio Hernandez Obituary
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Gabriel Antonio Hernandez, 81, of Andover Township, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in Andover.
Gabriel was born in Colombia on Feb. 15, 1939 and moved to the United States in 1955 at the age of 26. On Aug. 26, 1977, he became a naturalized citizen of the United States. Gabriel resided in Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center since 2015 and was previously residing in Hackensack and Lodi. He was employed as a line worker for the Ford Motor Company for many years.
Gabriel was a devout Catholic with a strong faith and deep connection to God. He was a very social person who enjoyed engaging with the staff from Andover Subacute. You could often find Gabriel greeting the nurses and staff with handshakes and high fives.
Gabriel will be laid to rest in Branchville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
