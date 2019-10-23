The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
Services
Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home
156 Main St.
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-5200
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home
156 Main St.
Newton, NJ 07860
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home
156 Main St.
Newton, NJ 07860
View Map
Gail A. Gardlock Obituary
NEWTON - Gail A. Gardlock, age 83, of Newton, passed away Monday morning, Oct. 21, 2019, at Bristol Glen, Newton, following a long illness.
Born in Orange and raised in Glenrock, she had lived in Lake Mohawk and Hampton for many years before moving to Newton in 2017.
Daughter of the late Edward S. and Anne Gross, she graduated from Glenrock High School. Gail had a long career as a benefit's manager with Warner-Lambert and later Summit Medical Center until her retirement. Following retirement, Gail became a real estate agent and had worked with Lewis and Herring for many years. In her younger years she was very active in sports as well as being an avid bowler. Gail enjoyed gardening, cooking as well as having a witty and good sense of humor.
Mrs. Gardlock was predeceased in life by her beloved husband, Dean H. in 2017. She is survived by her amazing and cherished grandson, Stanley Moldoch, as well as many close friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Rt. 206), Newton. Friends may call at the funeral home Friday morning for two hours prior to the funeral. Interment will follow in the Restland Memorial Park Cemetery, 77 Deforest Ave., East Hanover. Online condolences www.iliffruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
