NEWTON - Gail A. Sykes, 65, of Newton, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township.
Born in Orange, Gail grew up in Whippany and graduated from Whippany Park High School. She lived in Andover Township for over 12 years before moving to Newton over five years ago. Gail was an administrative assistant before her retirement.
The daughter of the late Thomas A. and Lois V. (Hoffman) Sykes, Gail is survived by her sons, Christopher Biermann and wife, Christy, of Grandy, N.C., and Daniel Biermann, of Newton; her sister, Lynne E. Church and husband, Thomas, of Hampton; her brother, Gary A. Sykes and wife, Donna, of Whippany; as well as her grandchildren, Damien, Keegan and Brennan Biermann.
Services are private and are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 16, 2019