Gail L. Ludwig

Gail L. Ludwig Obituary
GREEN - Gail L. Ludwig, 73, of Green Township, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, March 1, 2020, at home with her husband by her side.
Born in Ridley Park, Pa., Gail studied nurse midwifery at University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ). She was a Certified Nurse Midwife (CNM) for All About Women, Woman to Woman, Women's Healthcare and Newton Medical Center throughout her career of almost 30 years.
A member of Church of the Covenant in Hackettstown, Gail belonged to the Community Bible Fellowship in Newton, a part of an informal woman's book club and a former member of the American College of Nurse Midwives. She enjoyed gardening and reading, as well as scrapbooking and photography. She also had a great love for baking and cooking. Gail especially loved spending time with her grandchildren who held a very special place in her heart.
The daughter of the late John and Marguerite (Rolphe) Lynch, Gail was also predeceased by her son, Jonathan Ludwig, and her brother, John Lynch. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Melvin R. Ludwig; her sons, Robert C. Ludwig and wife, Linda, and Matthew A. Ludwig and wife, Susi; her daughters, Jennifer E. Ludwig and husband, Colin Ryan, and Heidi G. Ludwig and husband, Matthew Stepp; and her 11 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Newton Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Today's Choice Women's Resource Center, 43 Trinity Street, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
