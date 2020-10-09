Gail M. Foulkes
Newton - Foulkes, Gail M. age 82 of Newton, NJ passed away Saturday October 3, 2020 at the Newton Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in Irvington, NJ, Gail grew up in Bloomfield and had resided for over fifty years in the Lake Lenape section of Andover Twp. before moving into Bristol Glen United Methodist Communities of Newton.
Daughter of the late Charles and Gertrude (nee Leis) Maurer, she was a graduate of Bloomfield High School. Gail earned her Bachelors of Science in Nursing in 1960 from Upsala College in a joint program with The Mountainside Hospital School of Nursing. Mrs. Foulkes had a long and satisfying career as a Nurse who cared deeply for her patients and her community.
Gail had served as a Brownie Troop Leader as well as with the Literacy Volunteers of Sussex County for many years. A long-time member of Kittatinny Craftsman, Mrs. Foulkes also enjoyed gardening, coloring, card making and artisan paper mâché crafting. She was a voracious reader, and she especially loved to read mysteries. In addition, she had a passion for nature and birding as well as theater, opera, classical music and show tunes.
Mrs. Foulkes is survived in life by her beloved husband of sixty years William R. Foulkes, her loving daughters Beth Foulkes Lowe of MA and Jennifer Parkin of CA. Also surviving are her loving grandchildren Brennan and Kyla-Rose of CA, her sister Liana Thorsten as well as many dear cousins, nieces and nephews.
Private Arrangements are being handled by the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home #156 Main St. (Rt. 206) Newton, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorials in Gail's memory may be made to Literacy Volunteers of Sussex County. Online condolences may be offered through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com