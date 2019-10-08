|
|
FREDON - Garfield Watkins Jones Jr., 93, of Fredon, passed away peacefully Oct. 3, 2019, at the Veterans Home in Paramus. Born in Scranton, Pa., in 1926 to Garfield Sr. and Myrtle (Gill) Jones, Gar moved to Newton when he was 2.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 71 years, Jane Getman Jones, and his brother, James D. Jones. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Alice Jones, of Newton; his daughter, Mary Jane Santin and her husband, Bob, of Wyckoff; his daughter, Joanne Merali, her husband, the late Zulfikar Merali, of Howell; by his son, William Jones and his wife, Fran, of Paramus; and by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Gar graduated from Newton High School and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. After the war, Gar worked for G.W. Jones & Sons construction and helped build many homes in the Newton area. Gar then enrolled at Montclair State College where he was a music major. After graduation, he began a career as an instrumental music teacher. Gar taught at Blairstown, South Hunterdon Regional High School and in the Jefferson public schools. Gar was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church in Newton where he was active in the choir and also arranged music for the brass ensemble, for which he played tuba.
Gar was a past member and conductor of the Franklin Fireman's Band and a founding member of the Waldwick Community Band. He enjoyed summers in Maine where he played in the Bar Harbor Band. Gar loved his dear wife, Jane, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And he loved music.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, in the First Presbyterian Church of Newton, with a period of visitation prior, at the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment will follow the church service at the Frankford Plains Cemetery, Frankford.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Gar's memory to the music fund at the First Presbyterian Church, 54 High St., Newton, NJ 07860. Arrangements are under the direction of Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, NJ 07825
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 8, 2019