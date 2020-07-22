Or Copy this URL to Share

Gary D. ConklinHamburg - Gary D. Conklin, age 67, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Newton Medical Center. Born and raised in Sussex to the late Francis and Marietta Conklin, Gary has lived in Sussex County all of his life. He had been employed as a machinist for Plastoid in Hamburg for many years. Gary was an active member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Wantage and enjoyed gardening and helping people. Besides his parents, Gary was predeceased by his siblings. He is survived by his nephew, Kenny VanderMark and his wife Dayna McCabe of Milford, PA; his nieces, Kayla VanderMark of Ohio and LeeAnn Novak of Wantage; and their great nieces and nephews, Keegen, Aydan, Emma, Alysha, Amanda, and Brandon. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Saturday prior to the funeral service from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to New Jersey government restrictions, all attendees are required to wear masks to be permitted into the funeral home building. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to help defray the funeral expenses. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com

