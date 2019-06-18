SPARTA - Gary Fitzherbert, 65, died June 14, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Sharon.

He was a graduate of Sparta High School. During his college years at Florida State University, he was recruited and hired by a Washington, D.C. hotel. After several happy years working and living in D.C., he moved on to a hospitality position in Hartford, Conn. He later moved back to New Jersey where he worked in

hospitality in Morristown. When his parents reached their golden years, he moved back to the Sparta area where he worked for Chase Bank until his retirement.

Gary was dearly loved by his family, including his Gram, Poppy and Aunt Viv. From early childhood and through his entire life, he had a

winning personality and a fun sense of humor.

He is survived by his loving Aunt Viv. Gary will be missed by his good and caring friends, Mike, Janet, Pat and Andy who gave so much of their time and attention to him during his long illness. He was so grateful and

appreciative for all they did for him. They were his good and generous friends who expected nothing in return.

A graveside service will be held at noon, Wednesday, June 19, at Sparta Cemetery, 22 Main St., Sparta. The Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta, is in charge of arrangements. Donations can be made to the Sparta Ambulance Squad. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 18, 2019