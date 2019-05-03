AXFORD PRAIRIE, Wash. -- Gary John Rissmann, former resident of Hainesvlle, N.J., beloved husband, father, brother and friend, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at his home on the Axford Prairie. He was 67. Gary was born on Nov. 6, 1951, to Oscar and Eileen (Stanley) Rissmann, in Glen Ridge, N.J. Gary lived in New Jersey until moving to the Axford Prairie in 1979. He graduated from Newton High School in 1970. He worked as a journeyman auto body repairman at many body shops throughout his working career. He retired from Five Star in Aberdeen in 2009. Gary married Tamy Iskra and they spent many beautiful years together on their farm in Axford Prairie. He was most happy spending time on the farm with his family and friends and loved hunting and fishing the Humptulips River. Surviving relatives include his wife, Tamy (Iskra) Rissmann; his children, Jason Rissmann (Renae) and Jessica Rissmann; and three sisters, Joanne Vindici, Jacklyn Lester (James) and Linda Rissmann. He is also survived by a grandson, Adler Rissman; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Eileen Rissmann, and a granddaughter, Zoe Rissmann. A Celebration of Life is being planned for 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Humptulips Grange in Humptulips, Wash. Cremation arrangements are by the Coleman Mortuary. Please take a few moments to record your thoughts for the family by signing the online register at www.colemanmortuary.net. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 3, 2019