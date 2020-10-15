1/1
Gary Joseph Kovach
Shohola, PA - Gary Joseph Kovach, age 73, died on October 9, 2020. Gary was born on January 22nd, 1947 in Franklin, NJ where he resided most of his life and was the son of Joseph Kovach and Marie Bennetts Kovach. Gary graduated from Franklin High School in 1965. He served his country in the US Army in Vietnam as a medic from 1966 to 1969. Upon his return from Vietnam he was a member of the Franklin Fire department for 15 years from 1970 to 1985. Throughout his life Gary worked for the US Postal Service, various car dealerships and most recently for Total Recreation RV. He was an avid sports fan and rooted for the NY Yankees, NY Giants and Notre Dame. His Hungarian heritage made him a great lover of Hungarian food. He also loved Brown Derby cakes, enjoyed reading and watching SciFi and appreciated the occasional Guinness beer. He doted on his dogs Pierce, Zeus and his three-year-old Golden Retriever Harley. Gary is survived by his daughters, Danielle Kovach and Nicole Salerno, his granddaughter Brittany Salerno, sister Marilyn Hankins and her husband Gil and their two sons Joseph and Michael Hankins, his brother Jim Kovach and his wife Kerry and their daughter Kelsy Nelson, his brother Bill Kovach and his wife Helen and his dear friend Helene Menzella. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in his memory to the North NJ Veterans Memorial Cemetery, PO Box 83, Sparta, NJ 97871 or to the Hospice Foundation of America (www.hospicefoundation.org) 1707 L Street NW, Suite 220, Washington, DC 20036.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
