FRANKLIN - Born Nov. 11, 1960, Gary L. Dixon, 58, of Franklin passed away in the comfort of his home on Aug. 20, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
He is survived by his love of 21 years, Beatrice Moller; daughters, Victoria Dixon, of Franklin, and Justine Broom, son-in-law, Dustin Broom, and grandsons, Michael and Ronan Broom, of Gainesville, Texas; sisters, Karen Heinen, of Carson City, Nev., and Judy Houle, of Menden, Nev.; and brothers, Tom Dixon, of Dickinson, Texas, and Dean Dixon, of Lacey, Wash. He is preceded in death by parents, Marge Dixon Hess and Virgil Dixon.
Bea, Justine, and Victoria invite friends and family to join them in remembering the life of Gary. A celebration of Gary's life will be held 5-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, at Dominick's Pizza Restaurant, 190 Munsonhurst Road, Franklin. Thank you all.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 22, 2019