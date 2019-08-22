Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dominick's Pizza Restaurant
190 Munsonhurst Road
Franklin, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary L. Dixon


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary L. Dixon Obituary
FRANKLIN - Born Nov. 11, 1960, Gary L. Dixon, 58, of Franklin passed away in the comfort of his home on Aug. 20, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
He is survived by his love of 21 years, Beatrice Moller; daughters, Victoria Dixon, of Franklin, and Justine Broom, son-in-law, Dustin Broom, and grandsons, Michael and Ronan Broom, of Gainesville, Texas; sisters, Karen Heinen, of Carson City, Nev., and Judy Houle, of Menden, Nev.; and brothers, Tom Dixon, of Dickinson, Texas, and Dean Dixon, of Lacey, Wash. He is preceded in death by parents, Marge Dixon Hess and Virgil Dixon.
Bea, Justine, and Victoria invite friends and family to join them in remembering the life of Gary. A celebration of Gary's life will be held 5-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, at Dominick's Pizza Restaurant, 190 Munsonhurst Road, Franklin. Thank you all.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.