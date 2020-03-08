Home

Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Denville, NJ
View Map

Gayle Elaine (Lewis) Link

Gayle Elaine (Lewis) Link Obituary
DOVER - Gayle Elaine Link (Lewis) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family March 4, 2020, at Regency Grande in Dover, at the age of 73. Born in Jersey City she had lived in Sparta for 20 years before moving to Newton, where she lived for 18 years.
Gayle was a licensed hair dresser and opened the Village Mane hair salon in Lafayette Village in 1986 and would operate the salon until she sold it in 1996. She was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Church in Sparta for over 40 years. She loved to travel; with her husband she traveled all over the world. They also went on 14 cruises together. Her other passions were music, organizing and labeling photo albums, 26 to be exact, knitting, and spending time on "Good Idea," a 40' Silverton boat that they sailed on the Hudson River and on Lake Hopatcong, as well as traveling on it from the Chesapeake to Cape Cod.
Gayle is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, John H. Link, of Newton. She is also survived by her loving children, Chris and his wife, Colleen, of Emmaus, Pa., and Virginia and her husband, Mike Erianne, of Denville; as well as her adoring grandchildren, Ally, Jordan and Ryan. She is also survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Deluca and family, of Dunellen, Fla., and Carol Boger, of Gloversville, N.Y.; and her sisters-in-law, Judy VonItter and family, of Denville, and Sheila Tarantula and family, of West Orange.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. www.normandean.com. Funeral services will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the funeral home and then going to St. Mary's Church in Denville for a 10 a.m. Liturgy of Christian Mass.
Memorial donations can be made in her memory to the by way of inmemof.org.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 8, 2020
