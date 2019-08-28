The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
(973) 729-5530
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
Gayle Heather Bruning


1953 - 2019
Gayle Heather Bruning Obituary
LAFAYETTE ­-- Gayle Heather Bruning, 66, born May 16, 1953, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, after a year-long battle with cancer. She was born in Jersey City to the late Ronald and Beryl Govier. She spent her childhood in Bloomingdale before settling in Lafayette 30-plus years ago.

Gayle graduated from Dover Business School in 1972. Gayle and Richard were married 46 years ago this past Sunday. Together with her husband, Rich, they raised their son, Adam, who is married to Lisa. Gayle and Rich also have the two greatest grandchildren: Jackson, 3, and Olivia, 1. Gayle is also survived by her brother, Jeff Govier and his wife, Karen.

Aside from her family, Gayle enjoyed her dogs, tricky trays, trips to the Caribbean, gardening and her monthly dinners with girlfriends.

A memorial service will be held from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta.

You will be missed by so many. Rest in peace, my love.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
