BRANCHVILLE - Gayle M. Butera, 80, of Branchville, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at home.
Born in Newton, Gayle was raised in Branchville and had been a lifelong Sussex County resident. She was a graduate of Newton High School. Gayle and her late husband were the owners/operators of Robert Butera Associates. She was also employed at the United Methodist Church in Branchville for five years. Gayle was the caretaker for her husband for many years.
Gayle enjoyed horses and her two dogs, Frank and Irene. She was a Yankee, Rangers and Giants fan. Her hobbies included cooking, knitting, reading, gardening and crossword puzzles. She loved being Nana and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
The daughter of the late Charles Dean and Marion (Reed) McNeilie, Gayle was also predeceased by two sisters, Jean Herman and Marion Reed Hofmann. She is survived by two children, Dean Butera and wife, Hilary, of Lawrenceville, and Mary Ellen (Mel) Daniels and husband, Tony, of Branchville; and four grandchildren, Kyle and Sam Butera and Meredith and Lenna Daniels.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville, followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service, also at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Clyde Barker Transplant House, 3940 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 10, 2019