George A. Bucsko

Branchville - George A. Bucsko, 76 of Branchville, NJ passed away at his residence on July 22, 2020 after a long illness. He was the son of George and Lynda Bucsko of Clifton, NJ.

He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn of 56 years, daughter Carolyn Ross of Texas, brothers John and James Bucsko and sister Lynda Nolan. George also leaves behind 3 grandsons and 1 granddaughter. He was predeceased by his daughter Christine Reh and brother Charles Bucsko.

George was a window clerk at the Clifton Post Office until his retirement.

George was an avid gardener, with his backyard being his favorite place. He entered many of his prize tomatoes in the NJ State Tomato Contest, which ended in 1999. He took 1st place four times and 2nd place 9 times. His largest grown tomato was 4.95 lbs. To friends and family George was known as the Tomato King. He also had a love for breeding and training whippets, and won many competitions.

A private memorial service for family was held as per George's wishes. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



