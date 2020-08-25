1/1
George A. Bucsko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George A. Bucsko
Branchville - George A. Bucsko, 76 of Branchville, NJ passed away at his residence on July 22, 2020 after a long illness. He was the son of George and Lynda Bucsko of Clifton, NJ.
He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn of 56 years, daughter Carolyn Ross of Texas, brothers John and James Bucsko and sister Lynda Nolan. George also leaves behind 3 grandsons and 1 granddaughter. He was predeceased by his daughter Christine Reh and brother Charles Bucsko.
George was a window clerk at the Clifton Post Office until his retirement.
George was an avid gardener, with his backyard being his favorite place. He entered many of his prize tomatoes in the NJ State Tomato Contest, which ended in 1999. He took 1st place four times and 2nd place 9 times. His largest grown tomato was 4.95 lbs. To friends and family George was known as the Tomato King. He also had a love for breeding and training whippets, and won many competitions.
A private memorial service for family was held as per George's wishes. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
9737295530
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved