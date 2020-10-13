George Adam Staada, Jr.
Cornelius, NC - George Adam Staada, Jr. 73. of Cornelius, North Carolina, widower of Barbara Higgins Staada, passed away unexpectedly, while visiting his daughter's home in Greenville, South Carolina, on September 15, 2020.
George was born on September 8, 1947 to the late George Adam and Doris Threlfall Staada. George was born, and raised in Paterson, New Jersey. He also lived in Wayne, Butler, Sparta and West Milford, NJ. George attended school in Paterson, NJ where he was a student at PS 16, PS 24, and a graduate of Eastside High School. Upon graduation from high school, George served our country in the US Army from 1966-1968. He was stationed at Fort Dix, NJ, Fort Stewart, GA and Fort Rucker, AL.
While growing up, George and his parents, maternal grandparents, and siblings, Glenn and Michele spent many summers in Sparta Lake, Sparta NJ. George enjoyed and appreciated all of the friendships he made with the summer residents at the lake. George also enjoyed going to the "shore" at Wildwood, NJ with the extended Staada family where they all stayed at the Hotel Elberon. All of the Staada aunts, uncles & cousins shared a week vacation each July for many years. George also liked taking his young family to Long Beach Island, NJ for a week or two each summer.
Growing up in Paterson, George was a member of The Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church where he attended Sunday school and church, George was a Boy Scout in Troop 55 at the church where his father and several uncles were troop leaders. George married the love of his life, Barbara Higgins at the church on December 21, 1969.
George learned to bowl at the Bowl-O-Mat in Paterson and was in many leagues throughout his life. He became an excellent bowler; one of his highest scores was a 290, achieved when he was just 15 years old. George also enjoyed bowling at Sparta Lanes with his many friends.
George worked as a parts manager at White-Autocar in Saddle Brook, NJ, and later at Dover Diesel, in Carlstadt, NJ. George retired from Dover Diesel in 2012.
George was an avid sports fan, and he especially enjoyed baseball and football. When he was in Little League, George played for the Paterson Caspersons. Growing up he was a NY Yankee fan, but later on George became a Mets and a Jets fan. On occasion he would root for the football NY Giants as well. George was a proud Pop-Pop who loved to attend his grandchildren's events. He enjoyed watching Shannon's dance competitions and Jack's baseball games. He also looked forward to watching both Lily and Bella at their soccer games.
George was called home to the Lord to join his wife, Barbara Higgins Staada who passed on May 11, 2017. George is survived by his daughters, Tracey Cusick and her husband Chris of Huntersville, NC, and Jennifer Meisten and her husband Ken of Greenville SC, four grandchildren; Shannon Cusick, Jack Cusick, Lily Meisten, and Isabella Meisten. One brother, Glenn Staada and his wife Evelyn of Long Valley, NJ, and one sister, Michele Hammell and her husband, Jim of West Milford, NJ, and his sister-in-law, Peggy White of West Milford, NJ. George is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nephews & great-nieces. As well as many cousins from both the Staada & Threlfall families. George was loved by all and he will be greatly missed.
A small service was held for the family on September 21, 2020. Arrangements were provided by Cannon Funeral Home, 1150 N. Main Street, Fountain Inn, SC 29644 (864-862-9298).
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at The Brownstone, 351 W Broadway, Paterson, NJ 07522. We invite all to join us for the celebration of life party from 1:00-4:00 to share stories and fond memories of George. However, we do understand that during the pandemic some may not be comfortable attending the party. For this reason, family will be available from 12:00-1:00 for those who would prefer to come and pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to JDRF, at www.jdrf.org
Thank you.