HAMBURG - George Alfred Vallone, a resident of Hamburg, N.J., and tireless senior advocate, passed away peacefully on January 14, just shy of his 100th birthday. George is survived by his wife Dixie, with whom he celebrated his 70th wedding anniversary this past November; his sister, Jessie Navilio; and his three children - Linda Randall and her husband, Bill Randall; George T. Vallone and his wife, Christine Vallone; and Carol Vallone and her husband, Ed Halsted. George and Dixie also have eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A son of Italian immigrants, George grew up in Union City, N.J. George was proud of his four-year service in the United States Army Signal Corps during World War II where he was attached to Allied Command in Rome, Italy. Following active service, George graduated from New York University with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. With his genuine and diplomatic demeanor, George had a long and successful career in sales and sales management for notable consumer products companies.
Once retired, George dedicated his leadership skills and gregarious personality to further the interests of senior citizens of both Hardyston Township and the County of Sussex. In recognition of his efforts, George received a New Jersey Senate Citation, a General Assembly Citation, and the Sussex County Division of Senior Services Senior Citizen of the Year Award for his "advocacy on the part of all seniors and his spirit of volunteerism" in 2003.
For George's long-standing dedication and commitment to his community, he was also awarded the Outstanding Senior Citizen for 2004 in the Township of Hardyston, and had May 18, 2004 named in his honor. George's award was in recognition of his leadership of the Crystal Springs Tax Action Committee dedicated to involvement in the agendas of Hardyston Township, the County of Sussex and the State of New Jersey; as a vocal charter member of the New Jersey Coalition for Property Tax Reform, endorsing the SMART Bill; and as a delegate to the Citizen's Tax Assembly for the Statewide Coalition for the Public Good, seeking equitable revision of the New Jersey tax structure.
As Chairman of the Sussex County Seniors Club, comprised of thirty-five senior citizens organizations, George increased membership and involvement for the benefit of the entire senior community, and spearheaded the development of education programs to improve the emotional and financial well-being of all members. In appreciation of his efforts, George was named the Senior Neighbor of the Year by the Senior Quality of Life Foundation in 2007.
Most importantly, George is recognized and remembered by his family and dear friends for his ever-positive attitude, unconditional love, sharp wit, and his spirited dancing and singing.
A wake will be held at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, (for GPS, please use address One Vanderhoof Court, Vernon, NJ) on Friday, January 17, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A funeral mass will be at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 4 Beaver Run Rd., Hamburg, on Saturday, January 18, at 9:30 a.m. All are invited to a celebration luncheon of George's life following the mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial donations be made in George A. Vallone's honor to the following organizations that the family support:
GI Go Fund to support our nation's veterans
Online at https://gigo.org/
Or by check mailed to:
GI Go Fund
One Gateway Center, Suite 120
Newark, NJ 07102
Attention: Alexander Manis
McLean Hospital to support seniors with mental illness and brain disease
Online at https://givemclean.partners.org/
Or by check mailed to:
McLean Hospital
115 Mill Street, Mail Stop 126
Belmont, MA 02478
Attention: Development Office
Wipe Out Kids' Cancer to support pediatric cancer research
Online at www.WOKC.org
Or by check mailed to:
Wipe Out Kids' Cancer
1349 Empire Central, Suite 100
Dallas, Texas, 75247
Attention: Dr. Alisa Rich
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 16, 2020