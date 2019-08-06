The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home
156 Main St.
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-5200
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home
156 Main St.
Newton, NJ 07860
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home
156 Main St.
Newton, NJ 07860
George Douglas "Doug" Berkowitz Obituary
HAMBURG - George Douglas Berkowitz, 48, of Hamburg, died unexpectedly Monday, July 29, 2019, in Milton, Del., following injuries sustained in an automobile accident. George, known by many friends and family as Doug, was born in Passaic and grew up in Wantage.
A graduate of High Point Regional High School, class of 1989, Doug proudly served in the United States Army, and enjoyed a long career as a truck driver both in the military and civilian sectors. Doug was known for having a great sense of humor and a big heart. He enjoyed hip hop music, spending time in Florida, and watching funny movies.
He was predeceased in life by his son, George Ryan, in 2014. Survivors include his son, George Gavin Berkowitz, of Ft. Benning, Ga.; his parents, George John and Mary Jane (Harpst) Berkowitz, of Milton, Del.; and his sisters, Lisa Marie Patmor, of Pedara, Sicily, and Melissa Berkowitz-Henni, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and his longtime companion, Elizabeth May Glennon and her daughter, Kelsey Elizabeth Glennon
Memorial visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, with memorial services beginning at 4 p.m., all in the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Route 206), Newton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Doug's memory may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation (www.garysinisefoundation.org), online condolences through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
