HIGHLAND LAKES -- George John Duerr, 59, died after a brief illness at Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, N.Y., on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Beloved husband of 31 years to Anna-Marie (nee Ballenger) and loving father of son, Evan.
Born to Richard and Leona Duerr in Hackensack, N.J., he had lived in Little Falls, before moving to the Highland Lakes section of Vernon Township 28 years ago.
George received his BA in Business from Central Connecticut State University and his MBA from Northcentral University, Arizona. George was Vice President of Mayr Corporation in Mahwah for 21 years.
George was a parishioner and a brother of the Emmaus of St. Francis de Sales RC Church, Vernon. Along with spending time with his family, George was an active Boy Scout leader with Troop 912 of Vernon, member of the Great Gorge Thursday Night Golf League and a member of the Cherry Ridge Gun Club, in New Jersey and Long Lake Gun Club, Long Lake N.Y.
George took great joy in spending time with family and friends and loved golfing, shooting sports, camping and fishing.
George is predeceased by his mother, Leona Duerr. Dear brother of Valerie Duerr of Fenton, MI, Mark Duerr and wife, Jill, of San Diego. Mary Deel and husband Phil of McDonough, GA. Devoted son of Richard Duerr of The Villages, FL. Cherished by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive their friends at St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church, 614 Route 517, Vernon, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at the church on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Private cremation by Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ.
George loved being a Scout leader, mentoring not only his own son, but all the wonderful scouts during his years in scouting. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to BSA Troop 912 of Vernon, C/O: Mr. John Forrest, 4 Tallahatchie Drive, Sussex, NJ 07461 or the Highland Lakes Ambulance Squad, c/o Vernon Twp. Ambulance Squad, P.O. Box 236, Vernon, NJ 07462 would be most appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 24, 2019