Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
View Map
Memorial Mass
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church
203 Newton-Swartswood Road
Swartswood, NJ
View Map
George L. Romano Obituary
SANDYSTON - George L. Romano, 62, of Sandyston, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., George grew up in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, N.Y., then lived in Missouri where he was a graduate of McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. The family became a summer resident of Swartswood in 1966, then moved in Sussex County in 1977 and had lived in Sandyston for the past 25 years.
He was the owner/operator of George L. Romano Painting Contractor in Sandyston. A member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel R.C. Church in Swartswood, George was an avid fisherman and was a bass player for 5 Points Classic Rock Band.
The son of the late Salvatore A. Romano Sr., and Concetta R. (Carbone) Romano, George is survived by his wife of 25 years, Colleen Romano; his daughters, Alyssa Romano, of California, twins Ashley and Alexandra Romano, of Sandyston, and Aimee Romano, of Sandyston; and his siblings, Joyce Lynn Simpson, of Swartswood, Salvatore A. Romano Jr., of Swartswood, and Frank B. Romano, of Lake Hopatcong. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. A Memorial Mass will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church, 203 Newton-Swartswood Road, Swartswood.
Memorial donations may be made to Help the Romano Family – GoFundMe (https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-romano-family). Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 13, 2019
