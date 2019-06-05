OAK RIDGE -- George M. Christ, 75, of Oak Ridge, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born on Aug. 12, 1943, in Franklin, to Violet (Goble) and Michael Christ. George attended Newton High School for three years, and completed his last year in 1962 at Sparta High School's first graduating class. George proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1973 during the Vietnam War. He married Marilyn Olin in 1973 and resided in Butler. They moved more than 40 years ago to the Milton section of Oak Ridge, where they raised their family. For many years George worked in Human Resources at Con Edison in New York City. He will best be remembered for the love he shared with his family. George was predeceased by his dear parents. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn; his loving children, Brian Christ and his wife, Catharine, Colleen O'Brien, and Matthew Christ and his wife, Dannielle; his cherished grandchildren, Mariella and Hannah Christ, Madeline O'Brien, and Catharine, Charlotte and Harrison Christ; and his dear sisters, Sandra Seldin, Denise Schaffer and Linda DiLeo. The family will receive visitors from 4-8 p.m. today at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland (for GPS use 1 Post Place). A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, 5635 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge. Immediately following the funeral Mass he will be interred at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover. Log on to www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com tribute wall to personally post your condolences, memories, photos and videos, as well as obtaining driving directions to the funeral home. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 5, 2019