1/1
George R. Sherman Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George R. Sherman, Jr.
Wantage - George R. Sherman, Jr., age 73, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his residence. Born in Middletown, New York to the late George R. Sherman, Sr. and Mary M. (Truex) Sherman. George served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He had lived in Middletown for most of his life before moving to Sussex County 35 years ago. George was employed as a butcher for the A & P Supermarkets. He had worked in several stores over his career and retired from the Vernon store. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and his time spent at the hunting camp in New York State. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Bonnie Norwood and his former wife, Candi Sherman. George is survived by his wife, Sara (Kantenwein) Sherman; his son, George R. Sherman, III of New Hampton, New York; his step-daughter Michelle Mezger and her husband Mike of Sussex; his step-son, Stan Gardner of Wantage; his brothers, Tom Sherman of Middletown, New York; Bob Sherman and his wife Sue of Greenville, New York; Greg Sherman of Cincinnati, Ohio; and Tom Tyler Shoemaker and his wife Angel of Middletown, New York; his sister, Mary Wiltshire and her husband Ray of Charleston, South Carolina; his three grandchildren, David, Victoria, and Hanna Gardner; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a celebration of George's life for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in George's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved