Dr. George Robert Gray

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Dr. George Robert Gray on 09/19/20 after dealing with an illness in his hometown of Chilliwack British Columbia Canada.

Husband to Darlene Gray, father to Gail Gray, Robert Gray, MAJ (Ret) Michael Gray, Deanna Sigfried (Gray), SGT. John Gray, Dr. Elizabeth Polito (Gray), Justina Webster (Gray) and LCdr in the RCN Kristina Gray, grandfather to Nicole, Brent, Michael, Sean, Patrick, Isabelle, Dillon, Liam, Gabriel, Cody, Lexi and Manny and great grandfather to Luna and Scarlett.

George was born in Newton, NJ to his mother Lillian Gray and his father Dr. John S. Gray.

George was one of seven children, John Gray (deceased), Dr. William Gray, Alice Closs (Gray)(deceased), Jane Reinhard (Gray), Dan Gray and Whitfield Gray (deceased).

George continued to live in Newton with his family through his school years and later became an outstanding wrestler for Newton High School and a NJ State Champion in 1955. He went on to wrestle at Penn State University where he excelled as well. He completed his degree in Animal Husbandry while at PSU then continued his education at The University of Guelph in Ontario Canada for Veterinary Medicine.

After completing his education and attaining his doctorate in Veterinary Medicine, George worked as a partner in practices in both Seaforth, Ontario and Paris, Ontario before moving to Chilliwack British Columbia where he operated his own practice for many years.

Upon retiring from practicing medicine, he then was able to spend all his time at his property located along the Chilliwack River with his wife and various animals doing what he liked most which was being outside and enjoying nature.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store