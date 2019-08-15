|
|
SPARTA - George S. Chewey Jr., 83, passed away Aug. 13, 2019, at his home in Sparta.
He was born in Rockaway and lived most of his life in Sparta. George was a U.S. Navy veteran and worked as a data technician at Picatinny Arsenal for more than 20 years, retiring in 1992. After his retirement, he worked as a guide at the Franklin Mineral Museum. George loved nature and had a deep faith in God.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Virginia Siergej Chewey. George is survived by his devoted daughters, Mary Chewey, Patricia Betancur and Barbara Nieves; he was the grandfather of Jessica, Alex and Rafael Cordero; Justin Chewey, Jonathan Betancur and Preston Nieves; great-grandfather of Justin Jr., Tiffany, Brianna and Jeremy; and is survived by many cousins.
Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. There will be a funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, followed by interment at Sparta Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: The https://www.cancer.org/ or the Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 3152 Little Rd., Suite 146, Trinity, FL 34655. https://www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com/.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 15, 2019