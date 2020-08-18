George Sabourin
George Arthur Sabourin, 84, passed away on August 17, 2020.
George was born on April 27, 1936 in Detroit, MI . He graduated from St. Leo's High School. George worked as a Transportation Manager for BASF Corporation. He was an Army Veteran. In June of 1972, George and his family moved to Ogdensburg from Dearborn Hgts, MI. In June of 1973 George joined the Ogdensburg First Aid Squad. He held every elected office of the Ogdensburg First Aid Squad. George has 30 plus years teaching first aid in Sussex County and at Bergen County EMS Training Center. A 25 year member of the NJ First Aid Council George held the position of Chairman of the 12th District for many years. George ran the CPR Training Program at Newton Hospital where he was very instrumental in the A.E.D. Program. He also had many other teaching credentials. He received the honor of First Aider of the year from the Sparta Knights of Columbus. He is an honorary member of the Ogdensburg Fire Department. George had the honor of being Santa Claus for the Borough of Ogdensburg and the Ogdensburg Fire Department for many years. George was crowned Ogdensburg Day king on September 7, 2019.
George is preceded in death by his Mother, Ellen (O'Connor) Sabourin, Father, George Sabourin and brother, Francis Sabourin.
George is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Patricia (Geraghty) Sabourin.
Children- Marie (Jeff) Jozowski, Robin (Glenn) Gruen, Patricia (Ron) Casteel, Gail (Dave) Simerson, Scott (DD) Sabourin and Shana (Kris) Gordon.
Grandchildren- Jennifer (Jason) Beshada, Daniel (Kate) Gruen, Kimberly Gruen, Robert (Meghan) Casteel, David Simerson, Jeffrey Jozowski, Nicole Simerson and Maya Gordon.
Great Grandchildren- Desiree Beshada, Bria Beshada, Callie Beshada, Derek Gruen and Colin Casteel.
Sisters - Sr. Patricia Ann Sabourin , Theresa (Ray) Wenson and Patricia Cline Sabourin.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 3:00 – 9:00 PM at Ramsey's Funeral Home, Main St, Franklin, NJ. For directions and condolences see www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com
. Due to executive orders by government masks must be worn at all times in funeral home and limit of 50 people at one time is allowed in the funeral home. Services will be private at St. Thomas Aquin Church in Ogdensburg, NJ. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in George's name to either Liam's Lighthouse Foundation or Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Charitable Foundation 99 Sparta Ave. Newton NJ 07860