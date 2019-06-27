Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newton Memorial Post 5360 Veterans of Foreign Wars
85 Mill St.
Newton, NJ
George Thomas Current

George Thomas Current Obituary
NEWTON -- George Thomas Current, 67, of Newton, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Born in Newton, George was a lifelong resident of Newton. He was graduate of Newton High School and served in the New Jersey National Guard from 1968 until 1971. George was a heavy truck driver for the County of Sussex for 25 years before his retirement in 2006. He had previously been a driver for SCARC for 10 years.

A member of the First United Methodist Church of Newton, George was a former coach for the Newton Junior Athletic League, in which he was very active. He was honored as Newton Citizen of the Year for transforming the New Hampshire Street Park. George enjoyed his chocolate Lab, Lucky, and also enjoyed taking care of his lawn.

The son of the late Kenneth B. and Mildred C. (Decker) Current, George was also predeceased by his brother, Charles E. Current, as well as his niece, Joan, and nephew, Kenneth. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda Layton Current; his children, Alex Current, of Newton, and Abbey Samuelsen and husband, Keith, of Rockaway; his grandson, Hakon Alex Samuelsen; his sister-in-law, Joan Current; and his sister-in-law, Lois Waldron and husband, Donald. He is also survived by two brothers and one sister.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Newton Memorial Post 5360 Veterans of Foreign Wars, 85 Mill St., Newton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton.

Memorial donations may be made to the Newton Junior Athletic League, c/o Newton Recreation Commission, 39 Trinity St., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 27, 2019
