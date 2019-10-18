|
|
LAFAYETTE - George Thomas Sweeney, 87, of Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at home.
Born and raised in Orange, George was a longtime resident of Sussex County. He was a United States Army veteran, proudly serving from 1953 to 1955, and was stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict. George was a foreman for the Ford Motor Company for over 30 years before his retirement.
The founder of Lafayette Amateur Athletics, George was an avid sports fan, especially when his children played. He was a three-time mayor of Lafayette and also served on the Town Council. George enjoyed nature and botanicals, as well as pints with his friends.
The son of the late Walter and Mae Sweeney, George was also predeceased by his wife, Patricia Irene Sweeney; his son, Timothy Sweeney; and his brothers, Joseph and Pete Sweeney. He is the father of Lori A. Bischoff and husband, Bruce, of Wantage, Leslie Pitre and husband, Shelby, of Ocean Springs, Miss., Shannon Sweeney and wife, Jennifer, of Sparta, and Matt Sweeney and wife, Shelby, of Sparta; Pop-Pop to his grandchildren, Brad, Jamie, Caitlin, Tyler, Ally, Moira, Liam, Madison and Kieran, as well as to his eight great-grandchildren. He is also brother to Jack Sweeney and wife, Vera.
Visitation will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, followed by a 5 p.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Lafayette Amateur Athletics, PO Box 29, Lafayette, NJ 07848. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 18, 2019