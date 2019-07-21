Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Newton, NJ
View Map
Georgene Many Obituary
GREEN -- Geogene Many, 86, of Green Township, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at home.

Born in Bethlehem, Pa., Georgene lived in Bethlehem, Pa.; Norfolk, Va.; Pequannock; Lincroft; and Highland Lakes before moving to Green Township. She was a teacher's assistant for the Green Hills School System in Green Township for 25 years before her retirement in 1995.

Georgene was a member of the Young Adult Group and The Red Hat Society. Her passion was teaching art, and she enjoyed painting in her spare time. She also enjoyed crocheting. The number one joy in her life was her 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The daughter of the late George and Teresa (Sveda) Miklos, Georgene was also predeceased by her husband, Robert Howland Many III, on June 8, 2018, as well as her two sisters, Helen Gorski and Teresa Voros. She is survived by her four children: Robert H. Many IV, of Green Township, Michael W. Many, of Virginia Beach, Va., Mace B. Many, of Green Township, and Georgene M. Freda, of Chester; her 10 grandchildren; and her two great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Newton. Interment will be private at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton.

Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 21, 2019
