Georgia Mae Boulanger
Newton - Georgia Mae Boulanger, 103, of Newton, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton.
Born in the North Church section of Hardyston Township, Georgia was a lifelong resident of Sussex County. She was a homemaker.
The daughter of the late Alvah Decker Lake, Jr., and Margaret Mae (Miller) Lake, Georgia was also predeceased by her daughter, Joan Santos, as well as her sisters, Julia Capuano and Eva Garnet Lake. She is survived by her three grandchildren; her seven great-grandchildren; her nephew, Kevin Capuano; and her niece, Sharon Smith.
Services are private and are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
