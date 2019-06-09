THE VILLAGES, Fla. -- Gerald N. Laughlin Sr., 85, passed from this life Saturday, June 1, 2019. Born in Ann Arbor, Mich., he attended local schools and was a proud graduate of Michigan State University, Lansing, Mich. He was an Army veteran, having served in the Korean War. Gerald had a distinguished career at State Farm Insurance. He served in Marshall, Mich., Wayne, N.J., and operated his agency in Elmira, N.Y. He enjoyed worldwide travel and was an avid reader and history buff. Gerald moved to The Villages in 2001. He was a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church, in Summerfield. In The Villages, he participated in the Michigan State University Club and the Western New York Club. He enjoyed golf and was an aficionado of Western movies. Besides his parents, Gerald was predeceased by his first wife, Mary; a son, Mark; a daughter, Debbie; and his second wife, June, in 2017. Gerald leaves his children, Linda, Mari and Jay; stepchildren, Bruce, Mark, Kevin, Faith, Shawn, Jamie, Bridgett and spouses; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a brother, Gordon McNutt and his wife, Charlene. Gerald will have a private service with burial at a later date in the Northwest New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sparta, N.J. The family would appreciate donations in Jerry's honor be made to Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages Hospice House, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL 32162. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 9, 2019