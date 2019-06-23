WANTAGE - Geraldine (Lescheck) Little, 90, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Born to Howard and Mildred Lescheck, in Paterson, she moved to the Beemerville section of Wantage in the 1950s before settling elsewhere in Wantage in 1972.

Geraldine worked as a cafeteria cook for the Sussex-Wantage Board of Education for 15 years, retiring in 1991.

She was a longtime member of the Beemerville Presbyterian Church and the Beemerville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She took great joy in crocheting, knitting, sewing and crafting, and loved dancing and camping.

Geraldine was predeceased by her husband, LeRoy Little Sr. (2010); two daughters, LuAnn Yetter (1988), and Millie Brady (2017) and her husband, Dan (2014); a grandson, Glen Yetter (1982); a sister, Millie Lescheck; and two brothers, Howard Lesheck Jr. and Thomas Lescheck.

She was the devoted mother of LeRoy Little Jr. and his wife, Audrey, of Wantage, James Little and his wife, Karen, of Sparrowbush, N.Y., and Michael Little and his wife, Kelly, of Branchville; dear sister of Irene Kimble, of Sussex, and Jane Jacobs, of Lake Wallkill, Vernon; loving grandmother of Shawn and Nicole Little, Kristy and Matt Lockburner, Mark and Courtney Yetter, Jeffrey and Alexandra Little, Kyleigh and David Schweinberg, Dylan and Patti Ann Little, Kelsey and Kassidy Little; and cherished great-grandmother of Reiss, Erika and Ethan Little, Kevin and Karly Lockburner, Addison and Brielle Little and Cale and Lane Yetter.

The family will receive their friends 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Beemerville Cemetery, Wantage.

Memorial gifts to Beemerville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, 227 Route 519, Sussex, NJ 07461 or Compassionate Care Hospice, 350 Sparta Ave., Bldg B, Suite 2, Sparta, NJ 07871 would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonsussexfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 23, 2019