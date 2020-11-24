Geraldine M. Kymer
Geraldine M. Kymer, age 65, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her residence. Born in Sussex to the late Webster and Lillian (Decker) Crowell, Geraldine had lived in Sussex County all of her life. She enjoyed knitting and baking and cooking for her family. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by 14 brothers and sisters. Mrs. Kymer is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, Robert L. Kymer; beloved mother of four children, Scott Crowell of Hamburg, Robert Kymer of Hamburg, Linda Gunderman of Franklin, and Christine Kymer of Stillwater; cherished grandmother of ten, Jennifer, Nicole, Melinda, Sarah, Justice (her angel), Dakota, Christopher, Evelyn, Owen, and Thomas; and loving great grandmother of Bentley and Dawn.
Due to the concerns affecting us all at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services will be held privately. After the threat of COVID subsides, the family will have a celebration of Geraldine's life for family and friends. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com