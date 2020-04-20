Home

Gerard Thomas "Jerry" Chambers

Gerard Thomas "Jerry" Chambers Obituary
Gerard Thomas "Jerry" Chambers, 74, of Montague and formerly of Park Ridge, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in Andover Township.
He was born July 31, 1945 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of the late Arthur Chambers and the late Agnes O'Hara Chambers.
Gerard worked as a custodian for Pascack Valley High School in Hillsdale. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Park Ridge, and a former member of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Fire Department.
Jerry was loved for his kindness, generosity and easygoing nature. He treasured his time with his family. He was an avid Yankee, Giants and Seton Hall basketball Fan.
Surviving are his sister, Margaret Soracco and her husband, John, of Montague; his nieces Trish Dell and her husband Andy, of Colfax, N.C., Kate Soracco and her husband, Andrew Eversfield, of Mountain Lakes; four great-nieces Alex, Carolyn, Kara and Sara; and a great-nephew, Ryan.
There will be no visitation and funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gerard's name to , Memorial and Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Funeral arrangements are by Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Port Jervis. For additional information, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 20, 2020
